Foreign Ministers of Germany, France requested meeting with Sergey Lavrov — spokeswoman

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and a representative of an unnamed North European country requested a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Russian TV Thursday.

"As for whether there are requests from the westerners for communication with the Russian delegation at the UN headquarters. […] These very grands of the West, including the EU, started requesting a meeting with us. You want names? I have some: [Catherine] Colonna (France), [Annalena] Baerbock (Germany), and a representative [of a country from] Northern Europe requested a meeting with Lavrov," she said.