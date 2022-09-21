Lavrov, UNGA president discuss importance of assembly’s non-politicized work

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi held a meeting on Wednesday and highlighted the importance of a non-politicized work of the assembly.

"A detailed discussion of various aspects of the activities of the General Assembly took place. Both sides noted the importance of increasing the effectiveness of this body and maintaining an atmosphere of cooperation and trust on its platform," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting. "Such efforts are of additional importance amid attempts by the collective West to politicize the work of the General Assembly, to erode its mandate and turn it into an instrument of political pressure, including in the context of the situation in Ukraine and Donbass."

The ministry also said that Lavrov called on the assembly’s president to pursue a balanced and equidistant policy in his responsible post.

"The hope was expressed that Csaba Korosi would always be guided by the interests of all member states, contribute to the elimination of dividing lines and, together with constructively minded states, defend the authority of the GA as one of the main organs created under the UN Charter," the ministry’s statement said.