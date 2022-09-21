Meeting between Russian top diplomat, IAEA chief kicks off on sidelines of UNGA

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has started in New York.

This is the Russian top diplomat’s first bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA). Journalists were asked to leave following the exchange of greetings and the meeting continued in a closed format.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Minister had already participated in a meeting of CSTO top diplomats which was held in a format of a working breakfast chaired by Armenia.