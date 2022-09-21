Laws on admission of liberated territories to be reviewed immediately — lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The parliament will immediately review international treaties and corresponding constitutional laws on admission of new regions to Russia, once all documents are examined by the Russian Constitutional Court, first deputy head of the United Russia faction Dmitry Vyatkin said Wednesday.

"Polls already indicate that the vast majority - up to 90 plus percent - of residents of Donbass and the liberated territories support the decision to join Russia. Corresponding international treaties will be signed, and will be forwarded to the State Duma and the Federation Council after examination by the Constitutional Court. These are international treaties, and the corresponding constitutional laws will immediately be reviewed [by both chambers of the parliament], and the decision of reconciliation of Donbass with Russia will be legally formalized," he said.

Authorities of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and administrations of Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions made a decision to joint Russia as regions of the Russian Federation. The vote in all these territories will take place between September 23 and 27.