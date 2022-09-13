Kremlin believes unipolar world is no longer possible

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Moscow agrees with Beijing that the continued existence of a unipolar world and the claims of the ‘golden billion’ to impose their will on others will not be able to go on, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Indeed, we see eye to eye with our Chinese comrades, [we do think] it is impossible to exist only in a unipolar world, in a situation where the so-called golden billion claims to be the legislator of the rules in the economy and politics, <…> when it imposes its will on other states," he emphasized.

As the Kremlin spokesman noted, "such a situation is no longer possible." "The foundations of such a system are seriously cracking and faltering. A new reality is emerging," he concluded.

Peskov commented on a publication in the Chinese edition of the Global Times about Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the Eastern Economic Forum. The columnist drew attention to the Russian leader's comments that US hegemony in world politics is on the decline.