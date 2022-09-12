Russia cannot agree with current state of grain deal — Deputy Minister

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia cannot agree with the situation with the implementation of the memorandum of the Russian Federation and the UN on exports of agricultural products, Russian Deputy Foreign Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

"We have raised this problem. Obviously, we cannot agree with the current state of affairs, since it contradicts the fundamental understandings that created the context for substantive work on these two documents," he said, answering a question about extending the grain deal.

Grushko drew attention to the fact that this deal is not a "one-time option", it is valid for 120 days, and after that the countries are expected to review its implementation. "If necessary, changes can be made to the agreement," he added.

According to Grushko, Western countries showed an unscrupulous approach in the implementation of the memorandum between Russia and the UN on exports of agricultural products. "Analysis of the memorandum’s implementation shows that once again our partners have shown an unscrupulous approach," he said.

He added that logistics sanctions of the European Union against Russia testify to Brussels’ unwillingness to act in accordance with the Istanbul agreements on exports of agricultural products. "The EU’s decisions regarding lifting sanctions clearly indicate that the EU does not intend to follow the memorandum that was signed in Istanbul," he said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said earlier that the grain deal is not being implemented quite as intended. "We're looking at how it's being implemented (the deal - TASS)," he added, adding, "Unfortunately, it's not being implemented quite as planned."

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. One of the documents envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations established a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.