Moscow, Kiev interested in establishing protection zone around Zaporozhye NPP — Grossi

VIENNA, September 12. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sees that Russia and Ukraine are interested in establishment of a nuclear and physical protection zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Gross said, speaking at a press conference Monday.

"I have seen signs that they are interested in this agreement," he noted.

When asked to elaborate, the Director General noted that the sides currently discuss "specific technical characteristics."

"These are issues related to the radius [of the zone], issue related to how experts would be working in this regard. There are a few things that should be agreed upon," Grossi added.

The Director General underscored that he adheres to a diplomatic approach to this issue, but at the time he sees that the sides to the conflict cooperate with the IAEA and ask questions.

The Zaporozhye NPP is under control of Russian forces. Recently, it has been constantly shelled by Ukrainian forces. In early September, a IAEA mission led by Grossi visited the plant. Later, the agency published a report calling for establishment of a protection zone around the plan in order to prevent potential nuclear accident.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated earlier that demilitarization will not ensure the station’s security, and will instead put it under threat of more provocations by Ukrainian forces. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Russia is examining the IAEA report on the ZNPP in detail, but it would take time to react to the proposals outlined there.