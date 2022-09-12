Putin hits out at unfriendly countries’ actions against Russia

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. At a meeting on economic issues on Monday, President Vladimir Putin hit out at the actions of unfriendly Western countries against Russia, blasting them as unprofessional, impulsive and unpredictable.

"We see that the actions of our, to put it mildly, detractors are largely unpredictable and impulsive recently. They are clearly unprofessional and impulsive, which means that we have to work according to our own logic and maintain the initiative," Putin stressed.

According to him, Russia should not just react to some unfriendly steps, it should consistently work on solving its problems of development: in the economy, as well as in the social sphere, and regarding infrastructure. It also applies to preparing the draft federal budget.

"I have already said that the rapid enactment of major anti-crisis measures and the stability and resilience of the Russian economy in the face of external challenges is largely the result of our responsible macroeconomic policy in previous years. Therefore, the state of the Russian budget is now much better than in the economies of most G20 countries and our friends in BRICS," the Russian president specified.

He also cited the data for August, when, after a relatively "weak" second quarter, there was a recovery in the volume of VAT and other turnover taxes.