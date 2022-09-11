World moves towards more just and multipolar order — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The world will be multipolar, despite the West frantically trying to maintain its dominance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Where is the world going? Towards a more just world system, I believe. It will be multipolar. The West is frantically trying to maintain and strengthen its dominance. NATO has stated its worldwide goals, and the Indo-Pacific region has been officially designated as the Alliance's sphere of responsibility - not everyone likes that," Lavrov said.

According to the minister, the US and their allies are trying to split the decades-old multilateral structures based on mutual respect. "For example, ASEAN. The West are taking a clear course to split this association in order to add at least some of its members to the military-political bloc AUKUS," he explained.