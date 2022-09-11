ZNPP can be launch in several days, but it is not clear if it is possible — authorities

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. It will take several days to re-launch the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, but so far it is not clear whether it will be possible at all, Alexander Volga, chief of the military-civilian administration of the city of Energodar, said on Sunday.

"The launch of the energy system at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is a matter of three to four days, but, again, it is not clear whether it will be possible at all," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Volga, Energodar and neighboring settlements are fed with electricity. "It is transmitted via another line from Melitopol, via Russia," he added.

Leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement Vladimir Rogov told TASS on Sunday that the Zaporozhye NPP’s sixth energy unit was shut down at about 03:45 am Moscow time due to the damage to high-voltage electricity transmission lines feeding electricity generated at the plant to the system. The only operating transmission line runs to Kiev-controlled territories but, according to the Zaporozhye region authorities, Kiev refuses to receive this electricity. As a result, the sixth unit has for several days been running at a minimal possible capacity. Earier, head of the Zaporozhye region military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky said that the authorities did not rule out that the Zaporozhye NPP could be completely shut down amid continuing attacks by Ukrainian troops.