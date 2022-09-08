Russian ambassador at UN says Borrell "goes completely rogue" as diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has described EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell as a man who has "gone completely rogue in diplomacy."

"Emissaries have headed to Kiev implanting ideas in Mr. Zelensky and his team that the West will go to great lengths to help Ukraine win, except direct military engagement," Nebenzya said on Thursday at the Russia-initiated session of the UN Security Council that focused on supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine.

"The chief diplomat of the European Union - Mr. Borrell, who has gone completely rogue in diplomacy, said at that time that ‘this war will be won on the battlefield’," the Russian ambassador said.