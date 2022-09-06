Russia’s UN envoy asks IAEA chief what kind of military equipment he saw at ZNPP

UNITED NATIONS, September 6. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya asked International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to specify what kind of military equipment the latter saw while visiting the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP).

"I would only ask you to clarify what kind of military equipment did you see while visiting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," the Russian diplomat told a meeting of the UN Security Council, where Grossi made a report about his organization’s visit to the Zaporozhye NPP.