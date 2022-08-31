Geneva is not suitable venue for Russia for strategic stability dialogue — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The role of Geneva as an international venue for the Russia-US contacts has diminished sharply and Moscow will seek an alternative for a dialogue with Washington on strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Considering the complete merger of Bern’s approach with the approach of the European Union with regard to the assessments of the special military operation, the role of Geneva as an international capital, as a venue for holding, among other things, bilateral contacts with the United States, has dwindled sharply," the high-ranking diplomat pointed out.

"This platform does not suit us and we will look for an alternative," he said.

Russian and US representatives regularly held face-to-face consultations on strategic stability in Geneva. Sergey Ryabkov led the Russian inter-agency delegation at these talks.