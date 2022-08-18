Kiev regime may directly target nuke plant’s cooling system, waste storage, official warns

MELITOPOL, August 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military may deliberately target the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant’s cooling system or its nuclear waste storage facility in order to stage a false flag during UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ visit to Ukraine, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration told TASS.

"Beginning with the shelling of some residential facilities such as in Nikopol or Marganets, supposedly from public cameras and from hearsay claiming that it ‘came from us’. Or, most likely, [they are plotting] strikes on the nuclear power plant and the attempts at more precise strikes on the cooling system or directly on the waste dry storage facility," Vladimir Rogov specified.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported that on August 19, Kiev was plotting to stage a highly publicized false flag at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant during Guterres’ visit to Ukraine in order to accuse Russia of creating a man-made catastrophe at the nuclear facility.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. Over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have carried out several strikes on the Zaporozhye NPP’s premises, using, among other things, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. The majority of attacks have been deflected by Russia’s air defense systems, however, some shells struck various infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage facility.