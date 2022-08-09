Russia prevented 30 terrorist attacks by neo-Nazis in 2022 — anti-terrorist committee

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. More than half of the 61 terrorist crimes that were prevented in 2022 had been plotted by young people influenced by neo-Nazi ideology, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAC) told TASS on Tuesday.

"In the first half of 2022, out of the 61 prevented terrorist crimes 26 had been plotted by young people under the age of 25, and 32 crimes were being prepared by people brainwashed by neo-Nazi ideology," the NAC said.

Also, according to the NAC, international terrorist organizations and ideologists of destructive movements, such as Columbine and Maniacs. Cult of Killers (MKU) do not stop trying to involve teenagers in their illegal activities via different resources, including the Internet. Since 2021, law enforcers in more than 50 regions have detained more than 150 members of the MKU group. "The current situation requires priority attention by all anti-terrorist organizations to improving the prevention of terrorist threats among youth and at educational establishments," the NAC noted.