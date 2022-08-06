Russian diplomat points to significant nuclear risks into account

UNITED NATIONS, August 6. /TASS/. Moscow views global nuclear risks as significant but warns against attempts to artificially inflate them, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva Andrey Belousov told reporters.

"Nuclear risks are quite significant in today’s turbulent world but it’s unacceptable to artificially inflate them," he pointed out. "As a nuclear power, Russia will continue to act in the most responsible manner. We have been consistently following the logic that was enshrined, with our active participation, in several joint documents of the nuclear five, including the January statement of the five countries’ leaders on the prevention of nuclear war," Belousov added.

"It is about confirming a formula that says that the risks of nuclear war, which should never be unleashed, need to be reduced to the lowest level, particularly through preventing any armed conflict between nuclear powers," the diplomat noted.

"All this remains relevant for us. We don’t plan to depart from these ideas and national policies based on them, which are reflected in Russia’s doctrinal documents," Belousov said. "We hope that other countries who own nuclear weapons will also adopt a reasonable and balanced position at a time when the world is reeling," the Russian deputy envoy to the UN office in Geneva stressed.