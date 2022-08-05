Putin, Erdogan reiterate strong support for Libya’s sovereignty, unity — statement

SOCHI, August 5. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey stand firmly behind Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity, and call for holding the elections in that country based on the widest consensus possible, according to the joint statement adopted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at their talks in Sochi on Friday.

"The two leaders emphasized their strong commitment to Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity," the document reads.

The Russian and Turkish leaders underscored "the importance of holding free, fair and credible elections (in Libya - TASS) based on the widest consensus possible and reiterated their support to the political process which continues under Libyan ownership and leadership," the statement says.