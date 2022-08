DONETSK, August 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have fired rockets stuffed with Lepestok anti-personnel mines at Donetsk, the territorial defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic reported on Tuesday.

"Ukrainian troops have scattered prohibited Lepestok landmines in the city’s Kirovsky District during a rocket attack," the territorial defense said in a report.

Lots of mines were detected in four streets of the city by locals, the report says.