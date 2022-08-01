Investigators open case over explosion at Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over the explosion at the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, qualifying it as an attempt to kill two or more people, the press service of the Investigative Committee told reporters on Monday.

"The Main Military Investigative Directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee on the fact of the explosion on the territory of the Black Sea Fleet headquarters has opened a criminal case on the grounds of crimes provided by part 3 of Article 30 and Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code (Attempted murder of two or more persons by commonly dangerous means)," the message said.

Investigators have established that on July 31, at about 6 a.m., a drone containing explosive elements has exploded on the territory of the Black Sea Fleet headquarters. As a result, six people were injured and hospitalized. In addition, one of the walls was partially destroyed, there were numerous damages to the windows and the facade of the headquarters building.