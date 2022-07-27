Russian Foreign Ministry issues note of protest to Latvian Embassy’s charge d’affaires

MOSCOW, July 27. The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned a charge d’affaires from the Latvian Embassy in Moscow, Dace Rutka, and handed her a note of protest in regard to Riga’s recently exerted pressure on Russian nationals arriving for a visit on the territory of Latvia, Ivan Nechayev, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's information and press department, said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

"Dace Rutka, a charge d’affaires of the Latvian Embassy in Russia, was summoned on July 27 by the Russian Foreign Ministry," Nechayev said.

"She had been informed about a firm protest and was handed a relevant note of protest in regard to actions of Latvia’s law enforcers, who resorted to an extreme pressure in regard to Russian nationals upon their arrival on the territory of Latvia," the diplomat said.

According to Nechayev, the Latvian authorities demanded that visiting nationals from Russia should sign a document stating a disagreement with their home country’s policies or they should be barred from crossing the state border.

"Such practice becomes systematic and we have dozens of such reported incidents, including from Russian cargo truck haulers," Nechayev added.