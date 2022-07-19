Russian foreign policy Concept to be corrected due to global changes — Kremlin spokesman

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. The development of the updated Concept of Russia’s foreign policy continues, Kremlins spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS Tuesday. He refrained from telling the timeframe for this work, noting that the situation in world is changing rapidly, which would require corrections to the Concept.

"Of course, we analyze, we watch how the situation unfold in dynamic. All of it will find its reflection in the foreign policy concept," the spokesman said.

According to Peskov, "what is happening in the world must be, of course, reflected in the new Concept." Meanwhile, he underscored that the situation is changing rapidly.

"We know what we want, but we don’t know what the situation in the global affair will be like in the end. We see a totally unconstructive, aggressive and unreasonable policy of European states and the US. It is unlikely that anyone would be able to precisely predict what all this will lead to eventually," the spokesman said, noting that the policy Concept must be corrected accordingly.

On January, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the draft foreign policy Concept with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council. However, after the meeting, the document was sent back for refinement. Previously, the Russian President noted that specific directions for foreign policy, diplomatic work will be cemented in the upcoming edition of the Concept. According to Putin, this document and the previously approved National Security Strategy will serve as a roadmap for the Foreign Ministry and other ministries and agencies.