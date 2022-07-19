Russia expects global organizations to take part in tribunal against Ukrainian militants

UNITED NATIONS, July 19. /TASS/. International organizations need to participate in the upcoming tribunal against Ukrainian militants, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters.

"I believe that the broader the representation, the better," he said.

"However, let’s be real. It means the need to record all crimes against civilians in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Ukraine-controlled areas in order to hold the perpetrators accountable," Vershinin pointed out. "I think that the more people are aware of it, the more people are engaged in these activities the better," he added.