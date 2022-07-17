Medvedev warns Ukraine of doomsday in case of its attack on Crimea

VOLGOGRAD, July 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s leadership will immediately be faced with a doomsday should it venture to attack Crimea, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

"Some ecstatic bloody clowns, who pop up there with some statements now and then, are trying to threatens us, I mean attacks on Crimea and so on," he said at a meeting with WWII veterans during his trip to Russia’s southern city of Volgograd. According to Medvedev, consequences of such Ukraine’s actions are quite obvious.

"Should anything of the kind happen, they will be faced with a doomsday, very quick and tough, immediately. There will be no avoiding it. But they keep on provoking the general situation by such statements," he stressed.

According to Medvedev, Kiev will sooner or later see that the goals of Russia’s special operation - demilitarization and denazification of the country - will be ultimately attained. But the hope for it "is quite weak as they are behaving inadequately," he noted. "Endless attempts at continuing this campaign, as it is said today until the last Ukrainian, will obviously lead to the collapse of the current political regime, despite their efforts to fight back."

He described the current situation as "a very difficult page of modern history." "But I am convinced that the country will emerge from this trial with dignity, will become stronger. And we will attain our goals for the sake of the development of our country," he stressed.