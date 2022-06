MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The date when Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his speech on global affairs will be released at a later time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Thursday.

"We’ll let you know when the president makes a decision," he said.

Earlier, Putin said at a meeting at the Foreign Intelligence Service that he planned to dedicate one of his next public speeches to an analysis of global affairs.