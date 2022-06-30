Putin urges to take measures for avoiding tragic situation on food market

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged to start taking measures in order to avoid the tragic situation on the global food market at the meeting with President of Indonesia Joko Widodo on Thursday.

Western states started "grabbing foods from global markets and foodstuff prices soared dramatically" in the course of combating consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the head of state said. "Developing countries turned out to be in the worst position" in such situation, he noted.

"Discussions in this regard can continue as long as needed but certain actions should be undertaken now, so that the situation does not become a tragic one," the Russian leader said. Putin expressed hope that Indonesia will manage to work together with Russia, other interested countries and the UN on this matter during preparation for the G20 summit.