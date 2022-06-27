Russian investigators to check reports about Ukraine’s terror attack plans in Russia

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Monday it will check reports about possible terror attacks the Ukrainian military were plotting in Russia.

"The Investigative Committee’s investigators will check reports about the Ukrainian army’s activities geared to stage terror attacks in Russia and will take measures to bring to responsibility those behind them," it said.

Earlier, chief of the Ukrainian defense ministry’s intelligence department Kirill Budanov warned about possible terror attacks and subversive activities in Russia. He also said that guerilla activities will be intensified on Russia-controlled territories. He mentioned car blasts in the Kherson region, one of which killed Dmitry Savluchenko, an official of the local military-civilian administration.

Apart from that, according to the mass media, the command of the Ukrainian armed forces induced contract soldier to terror attacks.