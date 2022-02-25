Shelling attack on school kills two teachers in DPR’s Gorlovka, mayor says

DONETSK, February 25. /TASS/. A munition fired by the Ukrainian military hit a school building in the city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), killing two teachers, Mayor Ivan Prikhodko wrote on Telegram on Friday.

"Two teachers have been killed in a shelling attack on School Number 50," he said.

According to Prikhodko, the Ukrainian military started shelling the city at 5:30 am local time. The attacks involve 82 mm, 120 mm, 122 mm, 125 mm and 152 mm munitions. "The Zaitsevo and Gagarin Mine settlements also came under fire," the Gorlovka mayor added.

Tensions escalated along the line of contact in Donbass on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics reported the heaviest shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in months, which caused civilian casualties and damaged civilian infrastructure facilities. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.