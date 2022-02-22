Diplomat says Russia did ‘everything it could’ to ensure Minsk accords were implemented

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. For many years, Russia has been doing its utmost to implement the Minsk accords, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday on Solovyov Live YouTube channel.

"And so, for seven years, the Russian Federation has been calling for the implementation of these agreements at all levels. One more important point. Everything, literally everything, and I am not exaggerating now, this is not just some general formulation, the negotiations by the Russian foreign minister, Russian diplomats, the main effort of our foreign policy was aimed precisely at encouraging all those who were directly involved and those who could assist in the implementation of the Minsk accords. <...> We did everything we could," she said.

Zakharova also noted that seven years of Russian foreign policy have passed under the phrase ‘the Minsk accords’, "there was nothing that was used more often than that phrase." "It was not just public appeals, it was not just these accords’ analysis, it was, first of all, the development of the first Minsk Package, the very first one. The one that we have been calling for implementation for many years was the second Minsk Package, and the first was solely the initiative of our side to get out of this crisis. Then a package was collectively shaped, and it became comprehensive," she added.