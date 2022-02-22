Russia is still ready for talks with US after recognizing LPR, DPR as independent — MFA

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Moscow is still ready for talks with Washington as the decision to recognize independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics doesn’t affect the readiness for dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Solovyov Live YouTube channel.

"Even in the most difficult times we said we were ready for a negotiating process," she said when asked if the decision affected plans for a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "So, our position remains the same. We are ready for a negotiating process."

"We are always in favor of diplomacy," Zakharova said.

The Russian foreign minister said during a Security Council meeting on Monday, which was held by Russian President Vladimir Putin, that his meeting with the US secretary of state was scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 24. The US earlier said the meeting will happen unless "Russia further invades Ukraine."

The Russian president on February 21 recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics as independent. Russia and the republics signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance.