Rapprochement of Saudi Arabia’s, Iran’s position would be useful, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. A possible rapprochement of Saudi Arabia’s and Iran’s positions would be a positive move for the region’s development and will help settle a number of conflicts, including the situation in Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

"We think that if such major players as Saudi Arabia and Iran manage to bring their positions closer on the settlement of a range of disputed matters not only in their bilateral relations but also on the regional level - I would mention Syria, Lebanon, Yemen in this respect, it would be a very positive direction for general development," he told the 11th Middle East Conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

According to Bogdanov, the Russian side has repeatedly offered its mediation to the partners in Tehran and Riyadh, saying that Moscow could host meetings for them. "Naturally, our proposal stays on the table, but we express satisfaction that contacts have kicked off in Baghdad," he said. "As far as I understand, four meetings have been held in Bagdad at the level security services officials."

"There is a common enemy, a global challenge of international terrorism. I think that all our partners - the Arabs, the Iranians, and the Israelis as well - are generally interested in the maximally effective efforts against international terrorism. And it will require collective approaches and agreements," the Russian senior diplomat stressed.