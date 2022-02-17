US envoy to Moscow left building of Russian foreign ministry without comments

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan has left the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry, TASS stated on Thursday.

Earlier, at a press conference with Italian top diplomat Luigi Di Maio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Moscow would submit its responses on the US security proposals during the day. The text of the document will likely be published.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the reaction by the US and NATO to Moscow’s security initiatives with Lavrov. When asked if there was a chance to make an agreement on pressing issues with Western partners, the top diplomat answered in the affirmative, adding that "there is always a chance." He noted that Russia had already prepared a ten-page response to the proposals made by Washington and Brussels.