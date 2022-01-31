Moscow, London to benefit if relations come back to normal — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia and UK would both benefit if political and economic relations between the countries come back to normal, Russian Ambassador in London Andrey Kelin said on Rossiya 24 on Monday.

"Great Britain is trying to play an independent role on the world stage," he said. "It’s a serious, large country that possesses nuclear weapons and is one of the biggest economies."

"A restoration of normal relations in economic, social, humanitarian, political and economic areas is in the interests of both countries," he went on to say.