Kremlin offers no comment on possible loan to Iran for purchase of Russian weapons

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin declined to comment on the alleged possibility of providing credit to Iran for the purchase of Russian weapons.

"I leave this without comment. We do not provide comments on military-technical cooperation issues," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

Earlier, the story emerged in the media of the possibility of a loan to Tehran by Moscow to purchase Russian fighter jets.

The Iranian president is currently paying an official visit to Russia. On January 19, he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.