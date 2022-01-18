MFA says Russia asked EU to refrain from steps that encourage Kiev to sabotage Minsk deal

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia has called on the EU to refrain from steps that encourage Kiev to sabotage the implementation of the Minsk accords, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement came after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko met with Enrique Mora, deputy secretary general and political director of the European External Action Service.

"During an exchange of opinions about the intra-Ukrainian conflict, the need was stressed for full and unconditional implementation of the Minsk package of measures," the statement said. "The Russian side has called on the European Union to refrain from steps that would directly or indirectly encourage the sabotage by Kiev of the implementation of the Minsk accords.".