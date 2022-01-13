Russia will be able to cope with consequences of new sanctions from US — official

MOSCOW, 13 January. /TASS/. Moscow will find alternative solutions to cope with the policy of pressure and new sanctions against Russia from the United States, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with RTVI TV channel.

"We will find alternatives, no matter what. Russia has never caved in to pressure, has never succumbed to threats and blackmail," Ryabkov said.

He drew attention to the fact that Russia’s most "rabid opponents" among US politicians, analysts, and political scientists, who understand that all the sanctions against Moscow that have been applied so far have not given the expected effect, came to the conclusion that it is necessary to "further increase this pressure."

He expressed surprise that "the most serious people" in the US, who "know firsthand what Russia is," think that if "we just apply a little more pressure, then everything will work out." "This is even against our psychological makeup, against our entire history and our consciousness," Ryabkov added.

Earlier on Wednesday, a group of Democrat legislators led by Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey introduced a bill to the US Senate on restrictions against Russia if tensions around Ukraine escalate. It involves, among other things, sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, the prime minister, heads of the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Defense, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and other members of the military leadership. In addition, restrictive measures may affect the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.