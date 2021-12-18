Russia proposes US bilateral talks on security guarantees - official

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Moscow offers Washington to negotiate security guarantees exclusively on a bilateral basis. Involving other countries would make them meaningless, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"We propose negotiations on a bilateral basis with the United States. If we involve other countries, we will simply drown it all in debate and verbiage," the diplomat said.

According to Ryabkov, there has never been a situation similar to relations with the United States. "I hope that the Americans do not underestimate how much everything has changed - and not for the better. So far, unfortunately, there are no signs that they are ready to give up their own patterns," the diplomat said.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, commenting on the Russian Foreign Ministry publishing draft treaties between Russia and the United States with NATO on security guarantees said that the United States would not conduct consultations on security in Europe in the absence of partners from the European Union.