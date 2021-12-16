Russia, Mongolia to re-invigorate cooperation, including jointly with China

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia and Mongolia intend to bolster economic cooperation, stimulate trade and investment, and support ideas that would take them to a new level, according to a joint declaration that marks the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The heads of state confirmed "their readiness to provide comprehensive support to the joint stock company Ulan-Bator Railway in order to increase the economic efficiency of this enterprise, carry out further modernization of the road and create the necessary conditions for its development as a cross-border railway corridor," said the declaration, which was adopted following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

The document also notes that "the parties will continue close interaction in order to complete the process of registration, in accordance with the current Mongolian legislation, of property rights of the Russian Federation to real estate and re-registration of the rights of the Russian Federation to use land plots in Mongolia."

Moscow and Ulan Bator are going to re-invigorate the implementation of the roadmap for the development of cooperation between the Russia, China and Mongolia and the 2016 program for creating the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor "to further deepen comprehensive cooperation in this promising trilateral format."

The presidents confirmed "their interest in further expansion of cooperation in order to maximize the advantage of the geographical location of Russia and Mongolia for the development of transit between Asia and Europe." The declaration said they are pleased with "the successful advancement of the gas pipeline project from Russia to China through Mongolia and will continue to provide the necessary support to the activities of the authorized companies."

The leaders also welcomed the signing of a document on border checkpoints and simplified traffic across the Russian-Mongolian state border and confirmed "their intention to continue work to improve the infrastructure of checkpoints and increase their throughput." They approved "the creation of a joint bilateral commission to conduct the next inspection of the Russian-Mongolian state border, which is scheduled to begin work in 2022."