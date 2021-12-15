Russian Foreign Ministry calls for prompt exchange of data to combat Afghan drugs

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia calls on the international community to promptly exchange information to more efficiently counter Afghan drug trafficking, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in his greeting speech to the Expert Working Group of the Paris Pact Initiative on combating Afghan opiates.

"An effective fight against Afghan opiates is only possible based on a clear understanding of the real situation, both in Afghanistan itself and along the trafficking routes. In this context, we note the importance of the prompt exchange of information about new trends, including via the Central Asian Regional Informational Coordination Center (CARICC)," the Russian diplomat said, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry website.

Syromolotov also noted that the strategic goals of the international community on Afghanistan must be supplemented by specific projects of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

"It is significant that a renewed version of the UN Office program for Afghanistan and neighboring states for 2022-2025, synchronized with the goals, approved within the framework of the Paris Pact, will be launched on the sidelines of our meeting," the diplomat said, adding that the police and service dog units training initiatives, implemented in cooperation with Japan, prove their worth.