Talks between Russian, Chinese presidents kick off via video linkup — TV

BEIJING, December 15. / TASS /. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China have started a bilateral summit via video linkup, the China Central Television (CCTV) stated on Wednesday.

There is a plethora of questions on the agenda. The leaders will likely address some international issues, in particular, NATO’s aggressive rhetoric and tense situation in Europe.

During the talks, the sides are planning to discuss the entire range of bilateral relations, including energy, cooperation in the field of high tech, joint investments, and trade. Traditionally, the leaders are going to exchange views on regional issues.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the talks would last long. Only some opening remarks will be revealed to the press.