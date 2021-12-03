Putin tells Erdogan Kiev seeks to stall Minsk agreements — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their talks by phone that Kiev is seeking to stall the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The president of Russia highlighted that Kiev continues its destructive line directed at stalling the Minsk agreements," the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

That is evidenced by provocations that the Ukrainian armed forces are staging in the area of the conflict, including the use of Bayraktar attack UAVs, it said. "It was underscored that it’s necessary for Kiev to abandon any attempts of using force against Donbass," the statement said.