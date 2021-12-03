Lavrov-Blinken meeting enabled debate on divergent Russian-US positions, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The recent meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Stockholm has offered a fine opportunity to lucidly exchange opinions on Moscow and Washington’s stance on diverging issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

"We obviously realize that it was a good opportunity for both sides to explain their stances to one another very clearly. That said, our positions differ on many issues," Peskov noted.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council in Stockholm. The Russian top diplomat noted that a dialogue with his American colleague was sufficiently professional, including the Ukrainian issue. The US Secretary of State called the talks frank and did not turn into a dispute.