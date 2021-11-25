Russia confirms readiness to continue talks on peace treaty with Japan — top diplomat

MOSCOW, November 25. / TASS /. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during the talks with new Japanese top diplomat Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday, has confirmed Moscow’s readiness to continue negotiations on the peace treaty as part of bringing bilateral ties to a fundamentally new level.

"In response to Japan’s appeal, Lavrov confirmed his readiness to resume the talks on the peace treaty as part of bringing the bilateral relations to a fundamentally new level," the Russian foreign ministry said after a phone conversation between the top diplomats.

As the foreign ministry stated, the sides also addressed expanding trade and economic cooperation, enhancing confidence-building measures in the field of security as well as the interaction on the global stage.

On November 10, Hayashi was officially declared as Japanese Foreign Minister. He replaced Toshimitsu Motegi, who was appointed as General Secretary of the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.