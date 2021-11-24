Germany’s Baerbock to set back Russia ties if appointed foreign minister — researcher

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The appointment of Annalena Baerbock as Germany’s foreign minister would be damaging for the nation’s ties with Russia, said Vladislav Belov, a prominent researcher of Germany at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Baerbock, a co-chair of Germany’s Alliance 90/The Greens party, lacks the experience and skills to direct the country’s foreign policy, Belov, deputy director at the academy’s Institute of Europe, said in an interview with TASS.

‘’She’s absolutely a bad fit,’’ he said. If she gets the role ‘’the bilateral dialog between Russia and Germany will unquestionably suffer,’’ Belov added.

‘’She’s no diplomat, is ill-versed in foreign policy and hostile toward Russia,’’ he went on to say.

Even so, it’s not just the Foreign Ministry that defines Germany’s foreign policy, Belov said. There are other agencies involved such as the Federal Chancellery and more ministries, including the Economy Ministry, he said.

With Baerbock at the helm of the Foreign Ministry, the policy of Transatlanticism could become more pronounced while there wouldn’t be ‘’strategic imbalances’’ in favor of the US, Belov said.

The Bild newspaper on Wednesday reported that representatives of Alliance 90/The Greens party will head the Foreign Ministry and the newly created Economy and Climate Ministry in Germany’s future coalition government.

Social Democrats, liberals and the Greens have held coalition talks since September 28. Social Democrat Olaf Scholz is likely to be the chancellor. The coalition agreement, which, among other things, will distribute ministerial portfolios and set forth foreign and domestic policies, is expected to be presented later on Wednesday.