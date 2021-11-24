Putin, Vucic to discuss Kosovo at talks in Sochi

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic will focus, among other issues, on solutions to the Kosovo crisis at their talks in Sochi on Thursday, the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It is planned to touch upon pressing issues of the Russian-Serbian strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas, as well as to exchange views on the situation in the Balkans, including the prospects for the Kosovo settlement," the statement says.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the two leaders would touch upon international issues, efforts against COVID-19, mutually beneficial cooperation, and the gas price for Serbia at their talks on November 25. Peskov pointed out that those would be very significant talks with Russia’s "ally and friend.".