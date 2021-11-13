Putin brands reports that Russia is allegedly preparing "invasion of Ukraine" as "alarmist".
Putin brands reports that RF is allegedly preparing "invasion of Ukraine" as "alarmist"
Russia to do everything to prevent threats to Mali's territorial integrity — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat pointed out that at the government level, Russia provided the country with the necessary equipment, weapons and ammunition
Read more
Xi Jinping: Chinese authorities step up efforts to bolster Hainan openness
According to the Chinese leader, the government intends to take an active part in the creation of a new mechanism for cross-border trade in services
Read more
Russia never had plans of invading Ukraine — diplomat
The diplomat added that this stance will remain in place "unless we are provoked by Ukraine or by somebody else"
Read more
Hainan expands media network to hire foreign professionals
Haikou city organized a large-scale presentation, showcasing ample job opportunities and the potential of the ever-expanding local employment market
Read more
Kiev gives semblance of work in Contact Group on Donbass — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed to the statement by the new Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk that the Minsk agreements for Ukraine are not a road map for settling the conflict in Donbass
Read more
Rostec already discussed possible foreign contracts for Checkmate fighter — head
Checkmate will have an open architecture configuration and can therefore be customized to meet every customer’s needs in the best possible way
Read more
Russian agencies, EMA cooperate for Sputnik V vaccine approval - Lavrov
France is among those in the European Union who are waiting for the decision of the World Health Organization, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
US spy plane E-8C spotted 35 km away from Russia’s border, says Defense Ministry
The aircraft was detected on Tuesday, its flight lasted from 02:15 pm to 07:28 pm local time
Read more
Press review: US jets flock to Russia’s south and Poland-Belarus crisis hurting business
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 11th
Read more
Russia expects serious conversation on Ukraine at 2+2 meeting with France — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat pointed out that France and Germany allowed Kiev "to undermine and openly and consistently ignore all advice" and the Minsk Agreements
Read more
Media: Haikou city opens Hainan's first pharmaceutical equipment service base
The facility was established by the provincial pharmaceutical control authority in cooperation with the Haikou National Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone Committee
Read more
Russian envoy slams NATO's attempts to test Russian army as 'waste of time and effort'
Also, Anatoly Antonov noted that the US-Ukraine Charter on Strategic Partnership was aimed at escalating tensions
Read more
US, UK, EU ready to discuss new sanctions against Minsk — statement
The countries claim that Minsk’s goal is "destabilizing neighbouring countries and the European Union’s external border and diverting attention away from its own increasing human rights violations"
Read more
Expert: Hainan aims to close all customs offices by 2025
To achieve this goal, the province's competent agencies should pay close attention to both key and secondary growth factors, said Chi Fulin, director of the China Institute of Reform and Development
Read more
Warsaw statements on Aeroflot’s involvement in migration crisis are not true — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister reminded that Aeroflot did not fly from the capitals of the countries from which the refugees were flowing to Europe
Read more
Putin concerned about NATO warship activity in Black Sea, says Kremlin
Earlier, US Navy ships arrived for the multinational exercise in the Black Sea region, which is being held by the United States European Command
Read more
Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers fly over Belarus to check Union State air defenses
During the flight, the aircraft practiced interoperability with the ground command posts of the armed forces of Russia and the Republic of Belarus
Read more
Roscosmos cancels ISS orbit adjustment after space debris avoidance maneuver
It is the calculation of the avoidance maneuver conducted by ballistics specialists of the Flight Control Center at TsNIImash that allowed cancelling the November 16 orbit adjustment
Read more
Russia’s latest Checkmate fighter capable of striking any targets in battle
According to Rostec, the aircraft is also capable of accomplishing any tasks outside the area of the operation of air defense weapons
Read more
Russian envoy accuses Ukraine of misleading world community in OSCE
Alexander Lukashevich stressed, since the end of October there has been a noticeable increase in the number of cases in which large caliber weapons were used
Read more
Hainan's Haikou registers 176,900 new market participants in first three quarters of 2021
It’s a 126% increase compared to the same period in 2020
Read more
Belarus ready to ensure its security with Russia’s help, if necessary — defense minister
Viktor Khrenin stressed that Belarus’ Armed Forces are ready to respond toughly to any threats
Read more
Media: China’s Sanya to create an international corn selection center
The project is overseen by China Agricultural University, according to the Hainan Daily newspaper
Read more
Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers patrol Belarus airspace — top brass
The Russian strategic bombers escorted by the Belarusian fighters conducted their joint air patrol "for the purposes of ensuring military security of the Union State and these measures are not aimed against third countries," the ministry stressed
Read more
Media: Hainan introduces regulations to improve business environment
According to the PRC authorities, the regulations will improve the rule of law and government services for businesses in Hainan's business environment
Read more
Poland and neighboring countries want to initiate conflict — Belarusian defense minister
Viktor Khrenin pointed out that the military activity taking place in the immediate vicinity of the Belarusian borders has nothing to do with the migration crisis in its scale
Read more
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin detained in Moscow for car-ramming police officer
Usman Nurmagomedov and Kamal Idrisov were detained upon flight arrival from Kaspiysk
Read more
More than 300 Hainan companies take part in import exhibition in Shanghai
A total of almost 3,000 companies from 127 countries and regions are participating in the event
Read more
Lukashenko threatens to shut off gas transit to Europe in response to EU sanctions — BelTA
The president of Belarus said that the country should stop at nothing to protect its sovereignty and independence
Read more
Contacts with WHO over recognition of Sputnik V move in positive direction — minister
Dates for a visit by international experts to Russia are being discussed, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko revealed
Read more
Press review: Russia’s solution to EU-Belarus migrant crisis and NATO’s Black Sea buildup
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 10th
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya creates economic research institute
It will solve issues in the financial services industry, international trade and maritime economy
Read more
Hainan's online recruitment platform receives 40,000 resumes in four days
The first published batch of vacancies includes 36,000 job titles
Read more
Ukrainian government claims it is at ‘energy war’ with Russia
Ukraine earlier claimed that Russia had blocked coal deliveries to Ukraine from Kazakhstan
Read more
NATO may push Ukraine to stage military provocation in Donbass — Russian senator
As Konstantin Kosachev noted, Kiev's ongoing complaints about the alleged increased number of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border point to barely concealed plans to carry out a blitzkrieg in Donbass
Read more
US altering Black Sea deployment concept, says Russian military expert
According to Ivan Konovalov, the United States has thus far been unable to streamline interoperability with its NATO allies
Read more
Two Russian paratroopers die in combat readiness exercise in Belarus - Defense Ministry
A sudden strong gust of wind close to the ground forced two contract paratroopers, who were highly qualified skydiving instructors, to come down, both parachutists’ domes failed
Read more
Expert: Hainan can maintain growth rates above 10% in the next five years
Over the past three quarters, the province has shown high dynamics, with a noticeable increase in foreign trade, said the director of the China Institute of Reform and Development Chi Fulin
Read more
Hainan's duty free sales grew by 121% in January-September
More than 5.1 million customers visited duty free stores on the island
Read more
Taliban maintain contacts with Islamic State, Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan — militia spokesman
Ali Maisam Nazari also stressed that the Taliban preserved tight contacts with the terrorist organization Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan and the extremist group Jamaat Ansarullah, banned in Tajikistan
Read more