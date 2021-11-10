Putin to discuss post-pandemic economic recovery at APEC summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the coming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit via a video link on Friday, November 12, the Kremlin’s press service says on Wednesday.

"On November 12, Vladimir Putin will participate in the coming APEC forum summit, which will be staged in the videoconference format under the presidency of New Zealand. During the course of the summit, there are plans to discuss issues of the post-pandemic economic recovery of countries of the region and define key areas of APEC activity for the period until 2040," the Kremlin says.

On July 16 of this year, APEC leaders held an extraordinary summit dedicated to combating the coronavirus and overcoming the consequences of the pandemic.

APEC includes 19 countries. Among them there are 12 founding states (Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, the US, Thailand, Philippines, South Korea and Japan), as well as China (joined in 1991), Mexico and Papua New Guinea (1993), Chile (1994), and Russia, Vietnam and Peru (1998). In 1991, two Chinese territories also joined the APEC - Xianggang (Hong Kong) and Taiwan. Given the specifics of the association that includes both states and territories, the APEC members are traditionally termed as "economies.".