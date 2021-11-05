Russia’s Lavrov to lead country’s delegation at international conference on Libya

PARIS, November 5. / TASS /. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in an international conference on Libya, which is going to take place in Paris on November 12, the press service of the Russian Embassy in France told TASS on Friday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the country’s delegation at an international conference on Libya in Paris on November 12," the press service noted.

The conference on Libya will be held in Paris on November 12. The Libyan transitional authorities and the heads of states taking part in the Berlin conferences are going to attend the meeting, while Libya’s neighboring countries are also invited to take part in the event. Among others, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US Vice President Kamala Harris have already confirmed their participation in the conference, which will be chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron. According to the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, the sides will address the withdrawal of the foreign armed forces and mercenaries from Libya.