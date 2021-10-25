Kremlin assures Russia’s pandemic-related support measures currently sufficient

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. All measures introduced in Russia to support the public and businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic are effective and sufficient at the moment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured reporters on Monday.

"As you know, there is a whole package and a whole list of methods for aiding citizens. This is targeted support. First of all, [it will be provided] to those who have children and single-parent families. All these support methods are working, they are in effect, and they were introduced due to this serious and challenging situation caused by COVID," Peskov said.

The press secretary noted that Russia had also implemented new measures to help businesses, and they are targeted support as well. According to the Kremlin spokesman, at the moment they are sufficient.

"These methods are working, and apart from this, the situation is undoubtedly being closely monitored both by the [presidential] administration and by the cabinet of ministers. That’s because it’s clear that the situation is challenging. Everyone will be keeping a close eye on how it is going to develop further," Peskov explained.