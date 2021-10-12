Kremlin says work on Normandy Four summit talks is underway

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. A work within the Normandy Four negotiations format is still underway, including preparations for the summit talks, although there is no progress regarding steps to implement the Minsk Agreements and decisions made at the Paris summit, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The work is underway," Peskov told journalists. "We have nothing to boast about either in terms of the Minsk Agreements’ implementation or in terms of the Paris agreements’ implementation."

"However, we continue with this work and received a confirmation yesterday to carry on with it," he added.

The Russian presidential spokesman also noted that the agenda of a possible summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky may differ from the agenda of the Normandy Four.

"We have a clear-cut agenda [for the Normandy Four], it had been confirmed by a set of decisions on behalf of the Minsk Agreements and we continue working on it," Peskov said.