Russia to wait for responsible leaders in Ukraine - government official

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia will wait until responsible leaders appear in Ukraine, focusing on the buildup of based on equal rights and mutually beneficial relations and not on the total confrontation with Russia on the brink of war, Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in the article titled "Why contacts with current Ukrainian administration are pointless," posted on Monday in the Kommersant newspaper.

"[We should] wait until responsible leaders appear in Ukraine, aiming at the buildup of based on equal rights and mutually beneficial relations with Russia, rather than at the total confrontation with Russia on the brink of fire and setup of stupid ‘Crimean platforms’ created for dumbing down the country population and inflating their muscles before elections," Medvedev said.

"Russia knows how to wait. We are patient people," he added.